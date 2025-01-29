<i>Good American Family</i>: First Look Of Ellen Pompeo's Natalie Grace-Inspired Series Out

Most of Ellen Pompeo's ardent fans are used to seeing the actress ace her role as Meredith Grey in the popular medical drama series Grey's Anatomy.

But fans are in for a treat, as the first look of her upcoming series titled Good American Family is dropping on Hulu, in March 2025.

The first two episodes will be released on March 19, 2025. Followed by weekly releases of new episodes.

The series was first announced in the summer of 2022. This also led to Pompeo reducing her screen time in Grey's Anatomy. She is one of the leads, as well as the executive producer of Good American Family.

X/ @ellensvibez

To those unaware, Good American Family brings forth the story of Natalie Grace, to life. She suffers from a very rare form of dwarfism known as spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita and has become a familiar name as her story has been shared across three seasons of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace.

The series had its finale aired earlier this month. The conclusion was drawn upon exploring how Grace, who was legally proven to be 21 years old, was abused by two adoptive families.

The abuse took place before she stumbled upon a fresh start with a new family, Vincent and Nicole DePaul.

Good American Family also has Mark Duplass and Imogen Reid in key roles, alongside Ellen Pompeo. Dule Hill, Christina Hendricks, Sarayu Blue, and Jenny O'Hara are recurring guest stars in the highly anticipated series.