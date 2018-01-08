Golden Globes 2018: Elisabeth Moss Invokes Weinsteingate, 'Rewrites' Margaret Atwood

Actress Elisabeth Moss, who won Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama for her role in The Handmaid's Tale gave an impassioned acceptance speech in which without taking names she addressed the Harvey Weinstein scandal. She invoked Canadian author Margaret Atwood (on whose story Elisabeth's show is based) and quoted: "We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories." After a short gap Elisabeth added: "Margaret Atwood, this is for you and for all the women before and after you, who were able to speak out against intolerance an injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in the world. We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves."
The Handmaid's Tale also won the Best Television Series in Drama.
The 75th Golden Globe Awards is currently underway in California. The award ceremony is hosted by Seth Meyers.