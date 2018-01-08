Golden Globes 2018: Elisabeth Moss Invokes Weinsteingate, 'Rewrites' Margaret Atwood Elisabeth Moss said: "We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves."

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT Elisabeth Moss with her Golden globe trophy. (Image courtesy: Twitter) New Delhi: Highlights Elisabeth Moss won Best Actress in Television Drama Series Elisabeth Moss invoked Margaret Atwood in acceptance speech Her show, The Handmaid's Tale, is based on Margaret Atwood's story The Handmaid's Tale gave an impassioned acceptance speech in which without taking names she addressed the Harvey Weinstein scandal. She invoked Canadian author Margaret Atwood (on whose story Elisabeth's show is based) and quoted: "We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories." After a short gap Elisabeth added: "Margaret Atwood, this is for you and for all the women before and after you, who were able to speak out against intolerance an injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in the world. We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves."

Elisabeth Moss is awarded with Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role in @HandmaidsOnHulu! #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/36BJuO1pp2 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018



The Handmaid's Tale also won the Best Television Series in Drama.



On the red carpet too, women and men stood together in solidarity with the survivors of Weinsteingate and others. "People are aware now of a power imbalance. It's led to abuse in our industry. (...) It's everywhere," Meryl Streep, who is nominated in Best Actress category for The Post, told reporters on the red carpet, reports AFP.



The 75th Golden Globe Awards is currently underway in California. The award ceremony is hosted by Seth Meyers.



