Golden Globes 2018: Allison Janney Wins Best Supporting Actress For I, Tonya Golden Globes 2018: Allison Janney won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress for playing the mother of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya

Los Angeles: Highlights Laurie Metcalf and Octavia Spencer were also nominated Allison thanked Tonya Harding for her cooperation It was the first Golden Globe for Allison Janney



The other contenders included another actress playing a mother, Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird, and Octavia Spencer for the night's most-nominated film, The Shape of Water.



Harding, who became notorious after her ex-husband and bodyguard hired someone to attack her skating rival Nancy Kerrigan, joined the cast at the gala awards in Los Angeles.



Authorities later found she was aware of the plan, and she was banned from the sport for life.



Janney thanked Harding for her cooperation on the movie, which the actress said told "a story about class in America, the disenfranchised."



The story is about "a woman who was not embraced for her individuality, the truth and the perception of truth in the media and the truths we all tell ourselves when we wake up in bed every morning and go out and live our lives," Janney said.



It was the first Golden Globe for Janney, who was nominated five previous times, all but one of them for the White House television drama The West Wing.





