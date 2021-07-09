'Glove Up' Like Rakul Preet Singh Does In This Video

Rakul Preet Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy rakulpreet)

Highlights Rakul Preet is a fitness enthusiast

She often shares video from her fitness sessions

Rakul was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Rakul Preet Singh never misses her fitness routines. Like never. A quick glance through her Instagram profile reveals her love for fitness. The actress, who resorts to hardcore workout routines and kickboxing sessions as means of fitness, shared a video from the latter on her Instagram profile on Friday. Dressed in perfect athleisure, Rakul Preet Singh can be seen doing some high-octane kickboxing in the video along with her instructor. She captioned the video: "Don't give up. Glove you." The comments section of Rakul Preet Singh's post was filled up with heart emojis from her Instafam.

Take a look at Rakul Preet Singh's post here:

Some more posts from Rakul Preet's fitness sessions:

Rakul Preet Singh, a former model, made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014. She also starred in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Rakul Preet also featured in De De Pyaar De, with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She was also a part of Marjaavaan, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. Besides Bollywood, the actress has also starred in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films. She played the role of late actress Sridevi in the NTR biopic titled Kathanayakudu.

The actress was last seen in Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson. The film starred Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. It also featured John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles. Rakul Preet Singh signed Mayday last year. The actress will play the role of a pilot in the thriller-drama, which will be directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan.