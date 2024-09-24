<i>Gladiator II</i> Trailer: "A New Legacy Of Rebellion" Loading. Meet Them At Battleground

Advertisement

Gladiator II Trailer: "A New Legacy Of Rebellion" Loading. Meet Them At Battleground

Gladiator II will release on November 22

Gladiator II Trailer: "A New Legacy Of Rebellion" Loading. Meet Them At Battleground
A still from the trailer of Gladiator 2. (courtesy: gladiatormovie)
The makers of Gladiator 2 released a new trailer on Monday. This second instalment of the Ridley Scott directorial features Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (played by Joaquin Phoenix), the villain from the first film. The trailer shows Lucius returning to Rome as a gladiator, making new foes and reuniting with his mother. In the clip, Macrinus (played by Denzel Washington) tells Lucius, “You have something in you – rage. Don't let it go. It will carry you to greatness.” We also see Lucius sharing romantic moments with a woman, only to lose her to death. As he prepares for "vengeance," his mother Lucilla gears him up for battle. She says, “Take your father's strength. His name was Maximus. And I see him in you.” Maximus Decimus Meridius (played by Russell Crowe) was the protagonist in the first instalment. The trailer concludes with action-packed scenes showcasing Lucius's strength on the battlefield.

The makers dropped the trailer on Instagram with the caption, “From director Ridley Scott, watch the New Trailer for #GladiatorII starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger - Only in theatres November 22.”

Gladiator 2 is set two decades after the events of the original movie. The story of the sequel is set in Numidia, located in northern Africa, where Lucius is sent by his mother, Lucilla, to escape the grasp of the Roman Empire. However, as events unfold, he is drawn back to Rome, where he finds himself becoming a gladiator. Check out the first trailer of the film below:

Earlier, Paul Mescal expressed his excitement regarding the project. He said, "I'm so excited to present the first official trailer of Gladiator II. With visionary director, Ridley Scott at the helm, Gladiator II promises to deliver the biggest action sequences ever put to film. Enjoy this first look and we truly can't wait to see you in cinemas this November."

Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal
