Ahead Of <i>Gladiator 2</i> Release, Director Ridley Scott Talks About Part 3: "There's Already An Idea"

Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 is debuting in theatres on November 15. The sequel comes 24 years after the release of the original movie. The filmmaker seems to have already moved on to the third instalment of the franchise. In a recent interview, Ridley Scott revealed that he's developing the idea for Gladiator 3. “I'd rather get on into Gladiator III. There's already an idea,” he said in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. Released in 2000, Gladiator featured Russell Crowe as Maximus, who is demoted from the Emperor's favourite commander to a gladiator by his adversary, Commodus, portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix. The film concludes with a final face-off between the two characters, leading to both of their deaths. Gladiator was a massive box office success and received critical acclaim for its performances and storytelling. Out of 11 Oscar nominations, it won five, and it also secured two Golden Globes and multiple BAFTA honours that same year.

Set two decades after the events of the original movie, Gladiator 2 will follow Lucius (Paul Mescal), the nephew of Commodus. He is living in Numidia, northern Africa, where his mother, Lucila, sent him to protect him from the Roman Empire's influence. Lucius is eventually taken to the same infamous arena where he first witnessed the battle between Maximus and Commodus as a child.

Ahead of the trailer release of Gladiator 2, Paul Mescal shared his excitement about the upcoming project. The actor said, "I'm so excited to present the first official trailer of Gladiator II. With visionary director, Ridley Scott at the helm, Gladiator II promises to deliver the biggest action sequences ever put to film. Enjoy this first look and we truly can't wait to see you in cinemas this November."

Gladiator 2 also features Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger and Connie Nielsen.