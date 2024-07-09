Gladiator II First Poster: Paul Mescal Is Battle-Ready. Brace Yourselves

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: gladiatormovie)

Get ready for a return to Ancient Rome as Ridley Scott brings us the long-awaited Gladiator II, featuring a fresh cast and a storyline. Following his recent works Napoleon, The Last Duel, and House Of Gucci, Ridley Scott's latest epic is set for a big-screen release at the end of the year. While the trailer, which received much applause at CinemaCon earlier in 2024, has yet to be publicly released, the first official poster has been unveiled, featuring new leading man Paul Mescal in the combat arena. Are you ready for the battle?

The sequel takes place several decades after the original film, focusing on Paul Mescal's character Lucius Verus, the grandson of former Emperor Marcus Aurelius. Lucius, now forced into slavery, seeks to emulate Maximus and rise to fame as a gladiator. He will face off against Pedro Pascal's character Marcus Acacius in the arena. The cast also includes Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Derek Jacobi, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger.

ICYMl: Gladiator II explores the aftermath of Commodus' reign and follows Lucius as he navigates the brutal world of gladiatorial combat, driven by themes of vengeance, honour and redemption. The film also features returning actors Connie Nielsen and Djimon Hounsou, along with newcomers Barry Keoghan and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II will hit UK cinemas on November 15, 2024, followed by its worldwide release on November 22, 2024.