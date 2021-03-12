Give Amitabh Bachchan A Studio And Some Music And This Is What He Does

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Big B posted a video and a photo from a studio

"Yo baby," he captioned a post

The actor awaits the release of 'Chehre'

Amitabh Bachchan's happy space is his studio. The actor frequently shares posts from his studio on his Instagram profile. The latest additions to his Instagram profile are posts from the aforementioned space. The 78-year-old actor shared a video on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Yo baby." He can be seen banging his head to the beats in the video. The other post is a picture, in which the actor can be seen chilling in his studio. He captioned it: "If music be the food of love play on... Give me excess of it." Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda commented: "Love you."

Take a look at Big B's posts:

Sometimes, Big B is joined by his granddaughter Aaradhya during his jam sessions. He captioned this post: "When granddaughter and grandfather get in front of the mic in the studio and make music."

ICYMI, this is the post that we are talking about:

Earlier, in one of his posts, Big B talked about his head banging skills. He wrote: "So having failed the MJ routine they asked me to - in more recent times - attempt this, the rock head banger. Same result! Nothing other than the shades rocked. Do approve please... They are the same that got posted the other day."

In terms of work, the actor was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. The film released on Amazon Prime Video last year and it opened to largely positive reviews. He was also seen hosting the 12th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama Jhund.