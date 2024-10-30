Maroon 5 Set To Perform In India This December

Get ready, India! The globally acclaimed pop-rock band Maroon 5 will perform in Mumbai for the very first time on December 3, 2024.

This highly anticipated concert by BookMyShow Live marks a significant milestone for both the band and their passionate Indian fanbase.

Led by Adam Levine, Maroon 5 will grace the stage at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, delivering an unforgettable live experience. The band, known for their chart-topping hits and energetic performances, promises to electrify the heart of Mumbai with their music, which has resonated with fans across generations.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events at BookMyShow, expressed his excitement, stating, "At BookMyShow Live, our mission has always been to bring world-class entertainment experiences to Indian audiences. Maroon 5 is one of the foremost and most loved bands globally, and bringing them to India for the first time marks a thrilling milestone for us."

With a career spanning over three decades, Maroon 5 boasts a diverse discography filled with infectious pop, rock, and funk tunes.

Fans can expect a career-spanning setlist featuring iconic tracks like This Love, She Will Be Loved, Sugar, and Girls Like You.

Their upcoming performance follows a successful residency in Las Vegas, ensuring an exhilarating show for attendees.

Maroon 5 has sold over 98 million albums and 750 million singles globally.

The band has also charted 32 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, with three achieving Diamond certification in the U.S.

Originally formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers, the band has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005.

Maroon 5's unique style combines catchy songwriting, clever lyricism, and adventurous creativity, redefining the modern American band.

