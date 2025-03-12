Gigi Hadid On Her Relationship With Bradley Cooper: "Very Romantic And Happy"

The first link-up story of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper surfaced online back in October 2023. This was shortly after the two had broken up with Leonardo Di Caprio and Irina Shayk, respectively.

Since then, there have been numerous pictures of the two, spotted out and about. Be it dinners or events, the two have been captured on camera by the paparazzi.

Gigi Hadid got candid in the recent Vogue April issue and spoke at length about how her relationship with Bradley Cooper has helped to expand her creative perspective. She further elaborated on how Cooper has had a positive impact on her personal as well as artistic growth as an individual.

Gigi shared, "Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that's so nice to bring back into my life."

She explained how having a normal relationship experience is challenging, not just for her, but for her friends who are not public figures.

Speaking about her happy and romantic dynamic with Cooper, Gigi said, "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential and then to find someone that is in a place in their life, where they know what they want and deserve, and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky."

She concluded by saying, "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me, encouragement and, just, belief."

Bradley Cooper has a 7-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Irina Shayk, whereas Gigi Hadid has a 4-year-old daughter named Khai with Zayn Malik.