What Happened When Abhishek Bachchan Sneaked Into A Ghoomer Show

Abhishek Bachchan in a theatre. (Courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer, which was released on August 18, is receiving all the love from moviegoers. On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan visited a Mumbai theatre to surprise fans during the intermission. The actor shared a video which captured the audience's reaction when he walked into the theatre. In the clip, Abhishek is heard saying: “Theek hai picture abhi tak. (so far, is the film good?)” In other snippets, the actor is seen cutting a cake with children, giving autographs, clicking pictures and interacting with fans. The video also features the first reactions of fans who gave Ghoomer a 10/10. One of the fans said, “What an amazing movie… Abhishek Bachchan hits the ball out of the park.” Another said, “Abhishek Bachchan's performance is tremendous. It's an amazing motivational movie, which everyone has to see.”

Tweeting the video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

My heartfelt thanks to all of you who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me. ????????????#GhoomerInCinemasNow#Ghoomerpic.twitter.com/snOTyUmKjU — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) August 19, 2023

Ghoomer also received much love from veteran cricketer Virender Sehwag and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle.

Virender Sehwag shared that he “really enjoyed watching the film Ghoomer.” “Cricket, Inspiration aur Emotions bhar bhar ke hain. Apne Aasoon leke jaana theatre main,” he added.

Really enjoyed watching the film #Ghoomer . Cricket , Inspiration aur Emotions bhar bhar ke hain. Apne Aasoon leke jaana theatre main. Yeh hain mera #GhoomerReviewpic.twitter.com/GbSgTBYFQP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2023

In his detailed review of Ghoomer, Harsha Bhogle lauded Abhishek Bachchan for his "outstanding performance." Bhogle said, "Then there was Abhishek Bachchan. I think he lives the role of the coach. I love the way Abhishek marred the two into his character. I could recognize a couple of cricketers within the character that Abhishek plays, but I'll leave it for you to decide. But needless to say, he is outstanding, especially in the first half.”

Ghoomer is directed by R Balki. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Angad Bedi.