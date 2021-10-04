Ghanashyam Nayak, Best Known As Nattu Kaka Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dies After Battling Cancer

Ghanashyam Nayak in a still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actor Ghanashyam Nayak, best known for his role of Nattu Kaka in the classic sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, died on Sunday evening - he was in his 70s, reported news agency PTI. Ghanashyam Nayak was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year - the veteran actor died after a prolonged battle with the disease. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah creator Asit Kumarr Modi shared the news of the actor's death on Sunday in a tweet. Speaking to PTI, Mr Modi revealed that Ghanashyam Nayak was facing health complications over the past few months and that in the last few days, his health had really deteriorated.

Hamare pyaare #Natukaka@TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe 🙏🏻 परम कृपालु परमेश्वर उन्हें अपने चरणो में स्थान दे और परम शांति दे 🙏🏻 उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति दे 🙏🏻 #नटुकाका हम आपको नहीं भूल सकते 🙏🏻 @TMKOC_NTF — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) October 3, 2021

The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah mourned Nattu Kaka, as Ghanashyam Nayak was known on the show as, in this tweet: "It pains us to inform you all with a heavy heart about the demise of Mr Ghanshyam Nayak ji who played the role of Nattu Kaka in #TMKOC. Ghanshyam ji has been an invaluable member of our TMKOC family for all the 13 years of our time."

Ghanshyam ji has been a invaluable member of our TMKOC family for all the 13 years of our time. — Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (@TMKOC_NTF) October 3, 2021

"He passed away today evening. He wasn't keeping well for a long time. He had cancer," PTI quoted Asit Kumarr Modi as saying. He added that despite health complications, Ghanashyam Nayak always wanted to be part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: "He always wanted to keep shooting. Even though he was unwell, work would always make him happy. I would look for opportunities to get him on the show. But it had become difficult for him to shoot. For the last two days he was extremely unwell." Earlier this year, while undergoing chemotherapy, Ghanashyam Nayak filmed an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi, who played the role of Jethalal, attended Ghanashyam Nayak's last rites on Monday morning:

Asit Kumarr Modi and Dilip Joshi at the late actor's funeral

Ghanashyam Nayak was an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in which he featured in the role of Nattu Kaka. His signature dialogue on the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was: "Heh, mujhe kuch kaha? (Did you say something to me?)."

Ghanashyam Nayak's impressive resume as an actor includes appearances in over hundreds of movies, both in Bollywood and in the Gujarati film industry. Ghanashyam Nayak has also featured in over 300 television shows. Ghanashyam Nayak was a prominent personality in Gujarati theatre. Ghanashyam Nayak is survived by his family - wife and three kids.

(With PTI inputs)