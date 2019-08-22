Gerard Butler Once Accidentally Flashed 400 Wedding Guests In Kilt Oopsie

Gerard Butler shared this photo. (Image courtesy: gerardbutler)

How much Gerard Butler is too much Gerard Butler? Fans will say there is no such thing as too much but the Scottish actor might beg to differ. The 300 star related a hilarious kilt experience while appearing on talk show Conan and, as it turns out, some 400-odd people were once, umm, exposed to a bit too much of him - entirely by accident, of course. Of course. First, a disclaimer: "I've not worn a kilt as much as you'd think," Gerard told host Conan O'Brien. Does that give him a pass for when he did wear one to his sister's wedding and it didn't go so well? "I wore a kilt at my brother's wedding and at my sister's wedding, and I loved it both times, but they were both disasters," Gerard Butler said.

Kilts are the traditional tartan skirts worn by Scottish men. Also traditionally, nothing comes between a Scottish man and his kilt. So here's what happened: "At my sister's wedding I had to do the first reading, it was a Catholic wedding, there's, like, 400 people in the congregation. So I'm sitting, and my mum's in the front row and she's looking up at me, and I'm looking down at her. And my mum, she does this pious like (puts hands together as if in prayer) and I think she's telling me to pray," Gerard Butler revealed on Conan.

"I think she's saying 'Please pray, you should be doing this'." So Gerard did - he put his hands together; but that wasn't what his mother meant at all. "And she goes 'No no no'. I look down, and my kilt is spread wide, facing the whole congregation. So I slowly, like, crossed my legs. We don't wear underwear under a kilt, you're not supposed to. I, definitely, that day, was not wearing underwear," Gerard revealed.

Watch here:

Gerard Butler, star of The Ugly Truth, PS I Love You and other films, was on Conan to promote his new movie Angel Has Fallen.

