Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr Reunite For <i>Den of Thieves 2: Pantera</i> Sequel

The 2018 adrenaline-pumping American heist film Den Thieves was a massive success. Fans are ecstatic as the sequel titled Den of Thieves 2: Pantera has just been announced.

This will see Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Detective Nick O'Brien and master thief Donnie Wilson, reuniting again.

Ensuring a thrilling experience once again on the celluloid.

This time, the plot revolves around a bold and gutsy heist at the world's largest diamond exchange.

All set to pump up the excitement level, the storyline is set against the backdrop of Europe's criminal underworld.

Speaking about the sequel finally panning out, Butler said, "We thought, how can we raise it to the next level?"

He added, "In Den of Thieves, we went to the Federal Reserve. How do you go even bigger than that?"

Christian Gudegast will be returning to the director's seat. He was the one behind the stupendous success of the original.

With the sequel, he aims to raise the takes and shed light on the high-octane action, tension and further evolving dynamics.

He said, "At its core, this film is a love story between a thief/gangster and a cop. It's an epic buddy film."

The film has been shot across breathtaking locations in the Mediterranean. Martial Artists and athletes have lent authenticity to the action-packed sequences.

The characters will be much more layered in the sequel and the plot will highlight a tale of revenge, loyalty, and the fine line distinguishing a hero from a villain.

The film is set to release in theatres on January 10, 2025.