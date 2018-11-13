Gerard Butler Shares Video Of His Home Ravaged In California Wildfire

While walking among the rubble in the social media post, Gerard Butler said the area looked like a 'war zone.'

World | | Updated: November 13, 2018 11:19 IST
Gerard Butler said his heart aches for all those who lost their homes in California.

Washington: 

Actor Gerard Butler has shared a video of his Malibu home and the neighbourhood which have been destroyed by the Woolsey wildfire.

"It's heartbreaking," the '300' star said in the clip he posted on his Twitter handle. "Every house after a certain point is gone," he wrote.

While walking among the rubble in the social media post, Mr Butler said the area looked like a 'war zone.'

In the caption, the 'London has Fallen' actor said his heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California.

"Driving around Point Dume on Saturday. My heart aches for all those who lost their homes and their lives in California. I was one of the lucky ones, my home was only partially destroyed. A lot of people lost everything and will have to rebuild from scratch."

Mr Butler then thanked everyone for all their well wishes.

The wildfires have forced hundreds of thousands of California residents to evacuate, including Mr Butler, Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke.

As many as 29 people have died in the fast-moving wildfire which began in California on November 8. The fire which is now dubbed as "Camp Fire" or California "wildfire" destroyed Northern and Southern California and displaced as many as 300,000 people.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, 109,000 acres of land has burned down, since the fire first began.

