Gehraaiyaan Trailer: The Deeper Deepika Padukone And Siddhant Chaturvedi Go, The More It Hurts

Gehraaiyaan: A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The trailer released on Thursday

Shakun Batra has directed the film

Karan Johar is the producer

The much-awaited trailer of Gehraaiyaan released on Thursday and it is every bit worth the wait. The trailer delves deep into modern day relationships and the concept of infidelity. Deepika Padukone (Alisha) is married and not happily to Dhairya Karwa. Alisha's cousin Ananya Panday (Tia) is about to get married to Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). All is going fine till Alisha and Zain fall for each other and their feelings just keep getting deeper and deeper, which leads to complications between all four of them.

Check out the trailer here: