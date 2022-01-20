Gehraaiyaan Trailer: The Deeper Deepika Padukone And Siddhant Chaturvedi Go, The More It Hurts

Highlights
- The trailer released on Thursday
- Shakun Batra has directed the film
- Karan Johar is the producer
The much-awaited trailer of Gehraaiyaan released on Thursday and it is every bit worth the wait. The trailer delves deep into modern day relationships and the concept of infidelity. Deepika Padukone (Alisha) is married and not happily to Dhairya Karwa. Alisha's cousin Ananya Panday (Tia) is about to get married to Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). All is going fine till Alisha and Zain fall for each other and their feelings just keep getting deeper and deeper, which leads to complications between all four of them.
Check out the trailer here:
On her birthday, Deepika Padukone shared posters from the film and she wrote: "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with." The actress also announced the film's revised release date. The film which was earlier slated to release on January 25, will now stream on February 11 on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
Last month, sharing the film's teaser, Deepika Padukone wrote: "A piece of my heart..." Siddhant had this to say about the film: "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you'll find my heart here." Ananya Panday wrote: "It's time to dive in a little deeper."
See the teaser of Gehraiyaan here:
Sharing the pictures from the sets of the film earlier, Deepika Padukone wrote: "Yes...It has been a bit of a wait but as the saying goes... Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you."
Gehraaiyaan has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production. The filming of Shakun Batra's film began in 2020. The stars were frequently spotted traveling to and from Alibaug for the film's shoot - they were also in Goa for the film's shooting schedule. The film has been shot in Goa, Mumbai and Alibaug.