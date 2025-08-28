Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Karan Johar And Rani Mukerji's Festive Selfie Brings Back <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> Nostalgia

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Karan Johar treated his Instafam to a blockbuster selfie featuring himself and BFF Rani Mukerji. The duo are seen posing happily for the camera.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar shared the selfie on his Instagram Stories. In the picture, Karan Johar is seen dressed in a gorgeous sherwani. Rani Mukerji wore a blush pink saree. She completed her look with temple jewellery.

As soon as the picture went viral, the Internet was remined of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days. For the unversed, Rani Mukerji played Shah Rukh Khan's love interest and wife in Karan Johar's directorial debut.

Later, Karan Johar shared a bunch of pictures with his other friends and children Yash-Roohi.

Karan Johar captioned the post, "Today.... With the family and best friends ... auspicious day ...."

In some aww-dorable pictures, Karan Johar is seen planting a kiss on Yash and Roohi's cheeks.

Karan Johar And Rani Mukerji's Work

Earlier this month, Karan won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his directorial feature Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani (2023). Rani Mukerji also won the award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Wishing both of them, Gauri Khan shared a post on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big...and so did our hearts. When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

Shah Rukh Khan also won his first National Award for his performance in Jawan.