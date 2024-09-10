Advertisement

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Offer Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja

Shilpa celebrated husband Raj Kundra's birthday on Monday

Shilpa and Raj Kundra pictured at the pandal
New Delhi:

After hosting Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home, Shilpa Shetty visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday. She was accompanied by husband Raj Kundra and mother Sunanda Shetty at the pandal. Shilpa Shetty looked gorgeous in a pink saree. She kept her tresses loose and accessorised her festive look with a heavy necklace. Raj Kundra wore a white kurta and black dhoti. The couple were welcomed by the puja committee members. Shilpa and Raj were all smiles for the camera.  Take a look at the pictures here:

Like every year, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra hosted Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at their home with grandeur. Sharing the glimpses from the puja, Shilpa wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Opening our hearts and doors to welcome Bappa. Favourite time of the year." Take a look:

Shilpa also shared a video from the bisarjan (immersion) ceremony. In the video, Shilpa along with her husband Raj Kundra and their family members can be seen praying to Lord Ganesha, It also features clips of them dancing to the dhol beats. The video also shows Shamita Shetty, Aakanksha Sharma and Shilpa's daughter Samisha dancing during the celebrations. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Never easy to say goodbye to our Gannu Raja, we bid him farewell with heavy hearts, but full of gratitude and love. Can't wait to welcome you next year." Take a look:

The history of the Lalbaugcha Raja is quite famous as it is the popular Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl, a worship place founded in 1934. The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati idol has been taken care of by the Kambli family for over eight decades, reported news agency ANI.

