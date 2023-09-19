Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Upasana Kamineni And Ram Charan Celebrate With These Young Students

Upasana shared this image. (Courtesy: UpasanaKamineni Konidela)

Ram Charan and Upasana's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hold special significance as they celebrated the auspicious occasion with their daughter Klin Kaara for the first time. After Ram Charan, Upasana also treated her Instafam to some inside pictures from the celebrations. In the first picture, Upasana and Ram Charan can be seen sitting, surrounded by students, from a vedic school. In another picture, the couple is joined by Ram Charan's mother Surekha Konidela. Upasana wrote in the caption, "Klin Kaara and Lord Ganesha receive a warm welcome at the Konidela Residence by Mr. C and Athama. Truly Blessed! A big thank you to the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Veda Patasaala students for the enchanting experience."

Take a look at Upasana's post here:

On Monday, Ram Charan shared inside pictures from their festivities. Ram Charan and Upasana were joined by their family members. In one frame, Ram Charan and Upasana, with Klin Kaara on her lap, can be seen sitting surrounded by idols. Ram Charan wrote in the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL ! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'Klin Kaara' this year!!"

Take a look at Ram Charan's post here:

A few days back, Upasana observed the Varalakshmi Vratham puja with Klin Kaara for the first time. Ram Charan could not attend the ceremony. Upasana shared an adorable picture from the puja. She hid the child's face with an emoji. For the unversed, Varalakshmi is the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. It's a puja primarily observed by women in South India. Upasana wrote in the caption, "Couldn't have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara" and dropped a heart emoji.

Take a look at Upasana's post here:

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few weeks ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

Take a look at the post here:

Professionally and personally, Ram Charan is having a blissful year so far. He was last seen in a lead role in RRR which bagged the Oscar for Best Song along with a few other international recognitions. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which features Kiara Advani.