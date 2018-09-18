Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Kareena Kapoor And Taimur's Pic From The Celebrations Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Today

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur posing for a photo with family (Courtesy aadarjain)

Taimur Ali Khan celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with mom Kareena Kapoor is the cutest thing you will witness on the Internet today. Kareena Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain shared couple of photos and videos on social media from the Ganpati utsav, which apparently took place at the actor's home recently. Kareena Kapoor spent some quality time with cousins Aadar, Armaan and aunt Reema Kapoor. The 24-year-old actor captioned the photos: "Taimur's day out." In one of the photos, Taimur can be seen playing with uncle Aadar while the other one is a family picture. The photos are flooded with comments like: "Cutness Overloaded ...Taimur," "Need more such day outs.. Love this baby," "Damn cute, look at the kurta," and we can't agree more. Taimur's Ganpati celebration was sugar, spice and everything nice.

Take a look at the photos here.

Taimur's Day Out A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain) on Sep 18, 2018 at 5:33am PDT

Taimur was having a gala time with uncle Aadar Jain and this video is proof.

Taimur is often spotted enjoying his play dates with cousin Inaaya (daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu) and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Laksshya is also Taimur's schoolmate.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur recently touched down in Mumbai from a family vacation in Maldives. The trio had a fabulous fam-jam with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya in the picturesque beach location. Soha and Kunal gave fans continual updates from the family vacation. Remember Saif and Taimur's "Hand-in-hand - feet in sand" picture that Soha shared a few days back? Or the "Make a splash" group picture?

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding, has Good News and Takht in the line-up.