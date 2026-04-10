<i>Game Of Thrones</i> Actor Michael Patrick Dies At 35 After Battling Motor Neurone Disease

Actor and writer Michael Patrick, known for his appearance in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 35 following a prolonged battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Michael Patrik's Wife Confirms His Death

His wife, Naomi Sheehan, confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8.

Patrick died at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been receiving care after being admitted 10 days earlier. He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease on February 1, 2023.

"Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice," Sheehan wrote. "He was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease 1st February 2023. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can't describe how broken-hearted we are."

Naomi Sheehan's Tribute Post

In her tribute, Naomi Sheehan described Michael Patrick as someone who inspired those around him, both before and during his illness.

She said, "It's been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life," she wrote. "He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man."

She also thanked those who supported them through his illness and shared a quote that Patrick was fond of.

She added, "We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years," she wrote. "Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: 'The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.' So, don't overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love."

Support And Fundraising Efforts

In November 2025, friends of Patrick had started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of his care after he underwent a tracheostomy, a procedure required to assist his breathing as the disease progressed.

The fundraiser highlighted the intensive nature of his medical needs and aimed to raise around GBP 100,000. It eventually collected more than GBP 110,487, reflecting widespread support from well-wishers.

Background

Earlier this year, Patrick had shared a health update on social media, which turned out to be his final post. He spoke about his diagnosis, treatment decisions, and the challenges he faced.

"3 years of having mnd. Still shite craic. Health update: Basically me and @nomsheehan were in hospital for over a week there - speaking to doctors and getting tests done etc. Talking about risks and implications of getting the trache put in. What day to day life would be like after the operation. In short I'm not going ahead with the tracheostomy."

He also explained the difficulties related to care and resources.

He said, "I had confirmation from it would be around 6-12 months before I could get home due to lack of staffing resources. Thanks so much to everyone who helped push this - from senior social workers, to politicians, to the chief executive of the hospital. Everyone has tried so hard, but there just isn't the staff."

Despite being told by his neurologist that he had limited time, Patrick had expressed hope and a desire to continue living life meaningfully.

Michael Patrick is survived by his wife.