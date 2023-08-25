Gadar Composer Uttam Singh Says He Wasn't Told Songs Would Be Re-Used In Sequel

Uttam Singh. (Courtesy: Facebook)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2is taking the country by storm, breaking one box-office record after another. The film, which is the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar, not only features the same lead actors but also has some of the songs from the original album, recreated to suit the sequel. While the two songs – Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava – have been received warmly by the audience, the original composer of the song Uttam Singh has a bone to pick with the makers of Gadar 2. In an interview with Amar Ujala, the composer said that the team of Gadar 2 did not extend the courtesy of informing him that the songs he created would be used in the sequel.

“I was not informed about Gadar 2 and it is not in my nature to call someone for work…They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film,” Uttam Singh said.

Speaking about his career, Uttam Singh added: “ I started my career in 1962 and I am working even today. Even today, by God's grace, my songs are a hit. The music of Waaris and Painter Babu are a hit even today. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released 27 years ago, but people say that the songs are fresh even today. It feels like yesterday. In a career spanning 60 years, I have never called anyone for work…”

However, Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar 2 has maintained that he had informed Uttam Singh that Mithoon would be composing music for the sequel. Speaking to ETimes in June, Anil Sharam said, “He understood why I brought in Mithoon. After Gadar too, I made films and worked with other music directors. If you don't work with the previous music director, it does not necessarily mean anything.

Explaining why he picked Mithoon for Gadar 2, he said, “Uttam Singh is a highly talented musician and it's not that he wouldn't have given me great music. It's just that I needed a change to go with the times. Two of the songs from Gadar are in Gadar 2 untampered, barring improving their sound quality. Four new songs have come in, Arijit [Singh] has lent his voice and they have all come out beautifully.”

Meanwhile,Gadar 2 ended its second week in cinemas at over ₹ 419 crore. The film which released on August 11 even recorded the highest Independence Day earnings of any Hindi film at the domestic box office so far.