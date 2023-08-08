Full House At Made In Heaven 2 Screening: Sobhita Dhulipala, Dia Mirza, Shibani Dandekar And Others

Sobhita, Dia, Shibani and others at Made In Heaven 2 screening

Mumbai lit up on Tuesday night as some of the biggest stars of the film fraternity arrived for the screening of Made In Heaven 2. The web series, which is set to air on Amazon Prime on August 10, has been creating a buzz over social media ever since its makers dropped the trailer earlier in this. At the grand screening ceremony, the show's cast arrived in style. Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a light blue ensemble. Jim Sarbh, who plays her husband in the show looked dapper in a brown suit and pants. Arjun Mathur, who plays Sobhita's friend and business partner, was also spotted at the event in a black jacket and pants.

Here's how the show's lead cast arrived for the screening:

Sanju actress Dia Mirza made heads turn in a black dress as she posed with Made In Heaven director Zoya Akhtar. Also present at the event was Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar, in an all-blue ensemble.

Here is how Dia and Shibani looked:

The rest of the star cast including Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, Mona Singh, and Trinetra also marked their presence at the screening in their festive best.

See their OOTNs below:

Friends Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni, who will be debuting in the second season of the series were also present for the event.

Here is how they arrived:

Actresses Shahana Goswami and Shweta Tripathi were clicked at the screening as they posed for shutterbugs.

Sharing the trailer, Sobhita wrote on Instagram, "Dreamiest weddings and the most chaotic planning. Made In Heaven on Prime S2, trailer out now." Take a look:

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan and Nitya Mehra. The show's principal cast includes Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Ishwar Singh, Vijay Raaz. The first part of the show was released on Amazon Prime India in 2019.