Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Set Goals For Long-Distance Relationships And How

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are proving that their relationship is not just serious but also filled with love and fun. A source close to the reality star said that the couple, who were first romantically linked in April 2023, are still going strong and balancing their demanding careers with time for each other, reported People.

The source said, “He's (Timothee) close with her (Kylie's) family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship.” The source went on to add that they are “just a great couple.”

Timothee Chalamet, who has been busy filming his latest project, Marty Supreme, in New York, makes it a point to stay connected with Kylie, who is based in Los Angeles. The couple frequently fly back and forth to spend time together. The source said, “They've really been able to figure out a good balance between working and spending quality time together.”

According to People, their connection extends beyond just the two of them. “He's close with her family and she's close with his family,” the source was quoted as saying. Timothee has even taken an active role in Kylie's life as a mother to her two children, 6-year-old Stormi and 2-year-old Aire, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Last year, in September 2023, the couple made their public debut at Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour, where they were seen together and even shared a kiss that quickly went viral. Days later, they were seen at New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 27th birthday with a trip to the Bahamas in mid-August. A source told People then, “She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before. He's great for her. He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves. They are very serious.”

According to a report in Cosmopolitan in April 2023, Timothée and Kylie were first rumoured to be linked by the Instagram gossip account, Deuxmoi, which shared a “blind item” stating, “Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl...Kylie Jenner.”

In addition to her fame from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner is the founder and owner of the beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics.