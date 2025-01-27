From Jet Skiing To Sushi Making, Shilpa Shetty's Maldivian Vacation Was Full Of Fun

Shilpa Shetty is living her best life on a fun-filled family vacation in the Maldives. Need proof? Head straight to her Instagram page. The actress has shared a series of pictures and videos, giving fans a glimpse into her tropical getaway.

The highlight? A thrilling jet-skiing session over the crystal-clear waters with none other than her husband, Raj Kundra. Shilpa Shetty also treated her followers to a sneak peek of her time in a submarine, where she and Raj Kundra were joined by their adorable kids, Viaan and Samisha.

The adventure did not stop there – Shilpa Shetty tried her hands at sushi-making. The final slide shows the actress proudly displaying her sushi platter, and honestly, it looks absolutely delicious.

In her caption, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “ Monday Motivation. Today was all about many firsts! 1) Jet ski Since I don't drive on land (a phobia ), I thought, why not ride the waves instead? Huge thanks to my instructor, Raj Kundra, for being so patient, at the risk of drowning!”

Mentioning her submarine adventure, Shilpa Shetty added, “Since I can't swim or snorkel, this was the perfect way to explore the ocean depths, breathtaking!”

Shilpa Shetty concluded her note with the words, “Sushi-making class – It's truly an art! More respect to all the chefs out there. Nothing in life comes easy, you have to be willing to learn a new skill when the opportunity comes jump at it and enjoy the experience !”

Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shetty's sister, Shamita Shetty wrote, “So lovely.”

Shilpa Shetty simply loves travelling. Last year in July, she made the most of her time exploring New York City. The actress shared a fun video on Instagram with the caption, "New York kinda day." From riding a ferry with the stunning Statue of Liberty and New York's iconic skyscrapers in the background to strolling through the city's bustling streets, Shilpa soaked in every moment. One of her highlights was visiting the legendary Statue of Liberty – a must-see for any tourist exploring NYC. Check out the video below.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last in the 2023 film Sukhee.