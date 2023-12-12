Recap 2023: Jawan To Kiara Advani - See Google's Year In Search

Still from avideo shared on X. (courtesy: Sumit_1096)

Guys, it is that time of the year again when we take a moment and look at the best of 2023. With the temperature dropping and the smell of hot chocolate and cakes dominating the streets, we can't help but revisit the best of the best. To make this a lot more fun and easier, Google has released its much-awaited “what was trending in 2023” list. It won't be wrong to say that for Bollywood fans, the year was nothing short of a blockbuster. From Shah Rukh Khan announcing his arrival to the big screens in “King Khan” style with Pathaan and Jawan to Salman Khan's Diwali offering Tiger 3, 2023 was sugar, spice and everything nice. Are you excited to know which movies, shows and celebrities topped the Google search trends? Read on.

Most searched films of 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was the most-searched movie. With his power-packed avatar, the actor, once again, proved why he is called the “Badshah Of Bollywood”. As if there were any doubts. Next in line is Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The film, which was a sequel to the 2001 Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, broke and rewrote records. Gadar 2 was followed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The fifth most-searched film on Google was Pathaan. SRK made a comeback with the Siddharth Anand film after a hiatus of four years and, TBH, it was worth the wait.

Most searched web series

What happens when Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and the director Raj & DK come under one roof? Fans scream Farzi. Oh yes, the Amazon Prime Video series dominated the search trends. The second spot was taken by Netflix's Wednesday. The horror-comedy featuring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams ticked all the boxes. So much so that the makers have started working on the next season. It was followed by Asur, headlined by Arshad Warsi. Rana Naidu, featuring the superstars Venkatesh Daggubatti and Rana Daggubatti, and the post-apocalyptic The Last Of Us, an HBO series, ruled the hearts of fans.

Most-searched celebrity

2023 was Kiara Advani's year. From marrying Sidharth Malhotra to successful releases, Kiara made all the right noises and she topped the search trends. Well, well, Sidharth had also secured a place on the list. He landed on the sixth spot. Moving on, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was the fifth most-searched celebrity list online. Elvish was much-loved by fans for his game plan inside the Bigg Boss house.