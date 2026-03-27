From Five Due To <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, </i>Project Hail Mary</i> Gets 54 IMAX Shows In India After Fan Demand

The space drama Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, witnessed a delayed release in India due to the strong theatrical run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, headlined by Ranveer Singh. While the film was released worldwide on March 20, it opened in Indian theatres six days later, on March 26.

Even after its India release, the film's availability remained restricted. Initially, the film screened in a limited number (5) of IMAX shows but later increased to 13, as mentioned by the Hindustan Times. This led to disappointment among fans, particularly as Project Hail Mary has been filmed specifically for the IMAX format.

Several viewers took to social media to highlight the visual differences between standard screens and the wider IMAX format, urging cinema chains to allocate more IMAX shows for the film.

Following strong audience demand, IMAX expanded the release on Friday. As per current listings, the film will have 54 IMAX shows across India on Saturday, March 28.

City-Wise IMAX Show Availability

According to District, Mumbai will have the highest number of IMAX shows at 17, followed by Delhi-NCR with 14 and Bengaluru with 12. Chennai and Pune will each host four shows, Ahmedabad will have two, while Kolkata will screen the film in one IMAX show.

PVR INOX confirmed on Thursday evening that additional IMAX screens had been allocated to Project Hail Mary. Announcing the update on social media, the multiplex chain wrote, "The wait is over - IMAX bookings for Project Hail Mary are now open! Experience a breathtaking voyage through space and humanity's fight for survival."

The wait is over - IMAX bookings for Project Hail Mary are now open! 🚀

Experience a breathtaking voyage through space and humanity's fight for survival.🔥#ProjectHailMary now screening at PVR INOX!

Book now: https://t.co/WyiWtS0CBM#RyanGosling #SandraHüller #MilanaVayntrub… pic.twitter.com/lG0nLdVv6U — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 26, 2026



Ticket sales appear to be brisk at several locations, with some IMAX screens already selling out. Reflecting the rush, one user on X (formerly Twitter) joked, "i'm booked for my second showing of project hail mary in imax 70mm on sunday except i'm in the front row so by the end of the movie i think i will physically be in space."

i'm booked for my second showing of project hail mary in imax 70mm on sunday except i'm in the front row so by the end of the movie i think i will physically be in space — rayna⁷ 🪷 (@nycnamjoon) March 27, 2026

About Project Hail Mary

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, Project Hail Mary is adapted from Andy Weir's bestselling novel. The film stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of his mission or how he reached there. The cast also includes Sandra Huller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce.



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