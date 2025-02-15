Valentine's Day 2025: From Farhan-Shibani To Randeep-Lin, Here Is How B-Town Couples Celebrated The Season Of Love

Valentine's Day calls for a celebration for all the lovebirds out there, and our favourite celebs also celebrated this special day with their partners.

Many of them took to social media to share their love-filled Valentine's Day moments.

Let us take a look at their posts:

1. Shibani Akhtar

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and his wife, actress Shibani Akhtar, celebrated Valentine's Day in London. To keep fans in the loop, Shibani posted a set of images from the English capital on Instagram.

In the snaps, the lovebirds could be seen having fun while spending quality time together.

“V day love dump,” the actress wrote in the caption.

2. Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram jetted off to Spain for the special occasion. Randeep posted a collage of pictures and videos on Instagram.

The post featured plenty of affectionate moments between the couple.

The caption read, “Love locked forever. Happy Valentine's Day, my beautiful wife!”

3. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta treated fans to a glimpse of her romantic date with husband Gene Goodenough. The picture showed the two sitting on a boat in front of a lavish spread. The stunning backdrop, featuring a lake, lush green mountains, and a clear blue sky, was as romantic as it gets.

In the frame, Gene sat behind the actress while she leaned back against him.

The caption read, “Happy Valentines to my forever Valentine. Love you to the moon & back.”

4. Aadar Jain

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani looked classy in the snaps posted by the actor on Instagram. The newlyweds twinned in black and set major couple fashion goals.

“Happy Valentine's Day, my one & only!” read the caption.

Yesterday, Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Sonam Kapoor had too shared special Valentine's Day posts to wish their partners.