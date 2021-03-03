From Anushka Sharma's Mai To Masaba Masaba 2, Here's What's On Netflix's Menu This Year

Sakshi Tanwar in a still from Mai. (courtesy anushkasharma)

Streaming giant Netflix has everything, and we mean everything on its menu - from drama to comedy, to TV shows and films that will be releasing this year. Phew! On Wednesday, Netflix announced 41 titles, an amalgamation of TV shows and web-series, while some are brand new, others are sequels to the popular ones. Anushka Sharma-produced show Mai, starring Sakshi Tanwar, will showcase the story of a 47-year-old wife-and-mother, "who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power." Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit will star in Finding Anamika, which will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic. Raveena Tandon will make her web-debut in Aranyak, in which she will play a cop.

Madhavan and Surveen Chawla will feature in Decoupled, a comedy about a couple on the verge of a divorce. Besides that, Feels Like Ishq, an anthology of seven stories and Ray, a reinterpretation of Satyajit Ray's stories will also release on the OTT platform. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein will be a dark comical thriller, while the International Emmy award-winning Delhi Crime's season 2, starring Shefali Shah, will also hit the platform.

The other shows that will return include Imtiaz Ali's crime drama She, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, Mismatched, Masaba Masaba 2 and Little Things. The list would have been incomplete without The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, so Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey will return with a bang. The second rendition of TVF's Kota Factory, will also be releasing on Netflix.

The other 41 plus titles that Netflix has announced also include Bombay Begums, Crime Stories: India Detectives. Taapsee Pannu, Dhanush, Arjun Kapoor and other stars will also have Netflix releases this year. Comedian Kapil Sharma will make his digital debut with a special. Shows from stand-up comics Sumukhi Suresh, Aakash Gupta, Rahul Dua and Prashasti Singh will also be streaming in Netflix.

