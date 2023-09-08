Weekend Binge: 5 Shah Rukh Khan Action Films You Just Can't Miss

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Honestly, we don't know how to start. Today, we are here to talk about an actor who is more than just that. He is charismatic. He is charming. He is Shah Rukh Khan. The ruler of our hearts. The timeless symbol of love in this glitzy world of cinema. Oh, and, with his latest release, Jawan, SRK has proved (again) why fans call him the ‘Badshah of Bollywood'. The Atlee film has everything. Thrilling action sequences. Powerful dialogues. Above all, Shah Rukh Khan in seven avatars. After looking at the pictures and videos of fans grooving inside the theatres to SRK's Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya on day 1, it is safe to say that the Jawan fever has gripped the nation and how. To celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's mega-blockbuster, let us revisit some of his action entertainers.

1.Pathaan - Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan kicked started the year, 2023, with a bang. The actor announced his arrival (after four years) to the big screen in signature SRK style. Oh boy. It was worth the wait. In the film, the actor played the role of a spy. From jaw-dropping action scenes to the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the actor, in a way, declared that he is unstoppable. Not to forget, he is just 57. Can you believe it? The Siddharth Anand film also featured Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

2. Don Series - Netflix

The first thing that crosses our minds when we talk about the blockbuster franchise is — “Mera intezaar toh gyarah mulkon ki police kar rahi hai lekin ... Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin ... namumkin hai.” Shah Rukh Khan's Don series — part 1 (2006) and part 2 (2011) — has a special place in our hearts. As director Farhan Khan had said, “From Don's sardonic wit to his [SRK] cool but menacing fury, Shah Rukh Khan embodies his persona. As writer and director, I had a great time creating not one but two, 'Don' films with Shah Rukh Khan and both experiences remain very close to my heart." The first part served as the official remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic, which was released in 1978.

3.Baadshah - Prime Video

The film, directed by Abbas-Mustan, stars Shah Rukh Khan as a small town detective. Things take a crazy turn when he is given the task to save the chief minister, played by Rakhee Gulzar, from an assassination attempt.

4. Karan Arjun - Zee5

The Rakesh Roshan directorial was, and still is, remarkable. The film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles, revolves around the concept of revenge-rebirth. Not many would disagree that Karan Arjun screams brilliance from miles away. The film also featured Rakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri.

5. Fan - SonyLiv

The 2016 film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, shows Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. The spotlight is on 20-year-old Gaurav who is Aryan Khanna's biggest fan. Both the characters are played by SRK. The storyline brings us to the edge of our seats when Gaurav's love and passion for his God [Aryan Khanna] turns into a dangerous obsession that crosses the fine line.





We know it is hard to compile a list of action-packed films headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, but we tried our best. Hope you liked it