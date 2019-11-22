Freida Pinto Is Engaged. 'You Are Here To Stay,' She Writes For Fiance Cory Tran

Freida Pinto with Cory Tran. (Image courtesy: freidapinto)

Actress Freida Pinto is now engaged to longtime boyfriend Cory Tran, an adventure photographer. On her Instagram page, Freida shared a post wishing Cory on his birthday and announcing their engagement. In a lengthy post, the Slumdog Millionaire actress wrote, "You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay... All my love with all my heart... Oh and happiest birthday, sweet fiance!" On his Instagram page, Cory shared the same pictures as Freida and added, "The best birthday present I could've asked for. Fiancee."

In the comments thread of Freida Pinto's Instagram post, Bollywood celebrities shared congratulatory messages. Lisa Ray wrote, "Love you sooooo much" while Anaita Shroff Adajania simply said, "Congratulations." Actress Nargis Fakhri posted several heart emoticons to express herself.

Here's Freida Pinto's post featuring her fiance Cory Tran:

Freida Pinto burst into the film space with her debut film Slumdog Millionaire. Freida Pinto dated actor Dev Patel, her co-star of the Danny Boyle-directed film, for six years before the couple parted ways amicably.

On the work front, Freida Pinto has featured in films like Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes and Love Sonia and Netflix movie Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, which released last year. Her upcoming roster of films include Needle In A Timestack, Love, Wedding, Repeat and Hillbilly Elegy.

Apart from films, Freida Pinto frequently features in headlines for her campaigns for women empowerment and for the underprivileged children. She was one of the narrators of the documentary Girl Rising along with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and Salma Hayek.

