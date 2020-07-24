Fraudulent WhatsApps Sent In Bhushan Kumar's Name; Police Complaint Filed

Bhushan Kumar photographed at an event. (Image courtesy: bhushankumar)

A police complaint has been filed on behalf of T-Series boss Bhushan Kumar after a series of fraudulent WhatsApp messages were found to be in circulation. A complaint was filed at the Amboli police station in Mumbai alleging identity theft and fraud. An unidentified person - or persons - is allegedly impersonating Mr Kumar and using his likeness and name to cheat members of the film industry, the complaint says. Bhushan Kumar is the chairman and managing director of music label Super Cassettes, also known as T-Series. Mr Kumar is the son of Gulshan Kumar, who founded the label.

The complaint filed on behalf of Bhushan Kumar alleges that the impersonator has been inviting actors to audition for T-Series production Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Fraudulent casting calls for music videos have also been sent out as well as offers to hair and makeup artists.

A spokesperson for T-Series said, "The intention of such unknown persons seems very clearly to illegally ride upon the name and reputation of Bhushan Kumar and/or T-Series and in doing so they are not only taking undue advantage of gullible aspiring actors/artists but are also maligning the reputation of T-Series and our Managing Director, Bhushan Kumar in the industry."

This is not how T-Series operates, the spokesperson said: "Neither Bhushan Kumar nor T-Series as an organization ever approaches any aspiring actor/model/artists and demand any kind of compensation or registration money for auditions. We would request all upcoming talent or anyone involved in the entertainment industry to not fall prey to such fraudsters. We work with registered and reputed casting agencies only who are easily verifiable."

In addition to the police complaint, T-Series will consider claiming damages, the spokesperson said.

T-Series is a major production house as well as being a music label. In addition to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, upcoming films in its lineup include Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re, and John Abraham's Mumbai Saga.