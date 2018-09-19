Four Years Of Khoobsurat: Sonam Kapoor Relives Fond Memories

Sonam Kapoor in a still from Khoobsurat (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights "Khoobsurat was truly an unforgettable experience," wrote Sonam Kapoor Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Khoobsurat Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in The Zoya Factor

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan's Khoobsurat clocked four years on Wednesday and the actress shared heartwarming post on Instagram to celebrate the film's anniversary. Sonam shared a 42 seconds video on Instagram where she can be seen indulging in some BTS fun with her co-stars. The video features Fawad Khan, who plays Sonam's love interest in the film and Kirron Kher, who plays the actresses' onscreen mother. Sonam Kapoor captioned the video: "Khoobsurat was truly an unforgettable experience! I still remember all the behind the scenes fun and laughter we had while filming." Pakistani actor-musician Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh's Khoobsurat in 2014. Fawad also won a Filmfare for his role in the film.

In Khoobsurat, Sonam Kapoor played the role of a bubble, fun loving physiotherapist Mili Chakravarty, who falls for prince Vikram Singh Rathore played by Fawad Khan. Ratna Pathak also had a pivotal role in the film. Khoobsurat was produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor is currently filming for Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan in Mumbai. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's book with the same title. Of how Sonam prepared for her role in the film, Sonam told IANS: "I have read the book several times and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film."

Sonam Kapoor also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in the line-up where the actress will shared screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time.