Former Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestant Balraj Syal Marries Singer Deepti Tuli

Balraj Syal shared this photo. (Image courtesy: balrajsyal )

Highlights Balraj Syal announced the news on Sunday

He shared a picture of himself and Deepti from their wedding album

"She understands my silence," he said for his wife

Comedian and actor Balraj Syal, who was one of the finalists on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, married singer Deepti Tuli in a close-knit ceremony recently. The comedian announced the good news on social media on Sunday. He shared a picture of himself and Deepti Tuli from the wedding celebrations, in which Deepti looks stunning in a red bridal outfit while Balraj looks dashing in a white sherwani set. According to a Times Of India report, the wedding took place on August 7 in Jalandhar, Punjab. In an exclusive interview to TOI, Balraj Syal shared details about his first meeting with Deepti and how he proposed to her.

"We met in July last year, during a shoot in Chandigarh. I was hosting a show, while she was performing in it with her band. I developed an instant liking for her but I guess, she didn't like me much or else she would have responded to my text messages (he laughed). Later, I went to shoot for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and kept texting her but didn't get a desired response. It was during my trip to Turkey and Greece that we started having long conversations. I met her a couple of times after I returned and proposed marriage to her on my birthday (January 26), during a getaway in Goa," he told the publication.

The actor-comedian said that Deepti Tuli didn't give him an answer immediately and agreed for the marriage after his show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge concluded. "She was taken by surprise and didn't respond immediately. Then, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge came my way. After coming out, I spoke to her again about marriage and she agreed. The families met just a few days before the lockdown in March and our horoscopes, too, matched. The interesting part is, she lives 15 minutes away from my home in Jalandhar. Woh faasla cover karne mein itna time lag gaya," he said, reported TOI.

When asked what qualities of the singer he likes the most, Balraj told TOI: "It was an easy decision for me. She understands my silence and the way she took care of me when I fell ill on my birthday, sealed the deal for me."

Balraj and Deepti got married in the presence of only 30 guests - family and close friends - due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about when he is planning to host a reception for his friends, the comedian said: "I have a large circle of friends and it wouldn't have been possible to invite everyone. I plan to host a huge reception once the situation is back to normal," reported TOI.

Other than Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10, Balraj Syal has featured in shows and films like Hasde Hasande Ravo, Ikk Tara Bole, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Laughter Ke Phatke, Dharti, Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 and Sardarji.