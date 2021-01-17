For Fukrey Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, Tributes From Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha And Others

A file photo of Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. (courtesy FarOutAkhtar)

Highlights Farhan Akhtar announced the news of the actor's death on Saturday

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal paid tribute to the late actor

"You will be missed," tweeted Farhan Akhtar

Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who was best-known for his role in the Fukrey series, was remembered by the film's makers as well as stars. Farhan Akhtar, who backed the Fukrey series of films, announced the news of the actor's death on social media on Saturday. "A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed. RIP," tweeted Farhan Akhtar. Meanwhile, other stars of the film including Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma paid tributes to the late actor.

A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP. pic.twitter.com/l44qzqa8qb — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2021

Richa Chadha, who played the role of Bholi Punjaban in both the series of the films, shared a memory in the form of a throwback video to remember Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. She wrote: "Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend."

Ali Fazal, in his eulogy for Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, wrote: "I still haven't comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It won't be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, I hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this."

I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this. @excelmovies@MrigLambapic.twitter.com/dUGv9sok04 — Ali Fazal M / (@alifazal9) January 16, 2021

Varun Sharma remembered the actor with this post:

A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed RIP. pic.twitter.com/cNgIU2BwYf — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 16, 2021

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, the Delhi-set film series Fukrey, follows four friends - played by Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh - who unite to make easy money. The film stars Richa Chadha as the antagonist, while Pankaj Tripathi stars in a pivotal role.