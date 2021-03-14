For Birthday Boy Aamir Khan, Best Wishes From Anushka Sharma, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebs

Anushka Sharma shared this picture of Aamir on Instagram. Image courtesy: anushkasharma

Highlights Ajay Devgn shared a picture of himself and the birthday boy

"Happy birthday, Aamir! Wishing you a wonderful one," wrote Anushka

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal also wished the star on his birthday

As Aamir Khan celebrates his 56th birthday on Sunday, his colleagues and friends from Bollywood posted birthday wishes for him on social media. Anushka Sharma was one of the very first celebrities to wish him on social media. To wish Aamir on the special occasion, Anushka shared a picture of the birthday boy from his much-loved film Dhoom 3 on her Instagram story. In the picture, Aamir can be seen sitting on a chair sporting a hat. She kept her birthday wish simple and wrote, "Happy birthday Aamir! Wishing you a wonderful one Aamir Khan." Aamir and Anushka have worked together in Raj Kumar Hirani's 2014 film PK.

Check out the actress' Instagram story here:

Actress Alia Bhatt shared a picture of herself, her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan on her Instagram story to wish him on the occasion. "Happy Birthday Aamir Khan, Wishing you a wonderful day," she wrote along with the picture. Ranbir Kapoor made a guest appearance in Aamir Khan's PK.

Alia's Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal wished Aamir Khan by posting the actor's solo picture on his Instagram story. "Happy Birthday Aamir Sir," he wrote.

Actor Ajay Devgn who has worked with Aamir in Ishq also took to Instagram to wish him on his 56th birthday. He posted a recent picture of himself and Aamir and wrote, "Happy returns of the day dear Aamir Khan. I have some fun memories of us from our Ishq shoot. Time hasn't dulled those....Lots of love."

Check out Ajay Devgn's post here:

Actress Juhi Chawla has worked with Aamir Khan in several films like Ishq, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and many more. For wishing her close friend, Juhi dug out an old picture of herself and the birthday boy and shared it on Twitter. In her tweet, she mentioned that she feels "happy, fortunate and blessed," to have worked with Aamir. "A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate and blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so many fun moments, so many.....did such wonderful work and made such memorable films together!!Happy Birthday Aamir," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the actress' post here:

A 100 trees for Aamir. Looking back, I feel so happy, fortunate & blessed to have worked with Aamir, we had so many fun moments so many.....did such wonderful work & made such memorable films together !!Happy Birthday Aamir. @aamir_khan@ishafoundation#CauveryCallingpic.twitter.com/GlJUNSbF50 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) March 14, 2021

Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor also wished him on the occasion. She shared an unseen picture of the actor from their forthcoming film. In the picture, Aamir can be seen sporting a turban and a long beard. "Happy birthday my Lal... There will never be another like you...Can't wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film," she wrote in the caption.

Varun Dhawan on the other hand, shared a collage of two pictures of himself and Aamir on his Instagram story. In his birthday wish, he addressed Aamir Khan as an inspiration. "Happy birthday Aamir Khan. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation," he wrote along with the picture.

"Happy Birthday Aamir Khan," wrote Sidharth Malhotra along with a solo picture of Aamir that he posted on his Instagram story. Actress Sonakshi Sinha also posted a solo picture of Aamir on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of my fav actors Aamir Khan."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh wished Aamir on Twitter. "Happy Birthday Dear Aamir Khan ... have a great day and keep inspiring us with your great work. Much love," tweeted Riteish Deshmukh.

In terms of work, Aamir will next be seen in the much awaited filmLaal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The film is all set to release on Christmas this year.