Folks Who Comment, Please Read 'Grey Hair Don't Care' Sameera Reddy's Post

Online trolling is a reality that several public figures are faced with on a regular basis. While some choose to ignore it, there are several celebrities who believe it actively responding to those spreading negativity. And then there are a few of our favourite actors and actresses who can give it back with a dollop of humour and sass. Actress Sameera Reddy is one of them. The 42-year-old recently took a funny jibe at hate mongers by grooving to musician Yashraj Mukhate's latest viral song Yummy Yummy. She chose the song to provide a befitting reply to social media users who were criticising her for not hiding her natural grey hair.

In the caption, Sameera wrote, "I've never worried about the comment karney wale log (people who comment). And you shouldn't either... just be yourself. Grey hair don't care." She further thanked Yashraj Mukhate for "cheering" her up with his catchy tune.

It is lovely to see Sameera indulge in humour at a time when her husband Akshay Varde, children and she are recovering from coronavirus. The De Dana Dan actress, recently, shared an adorable picture with her kids, Nyra Varde and Hans Varde. In the note with the photo, Sameera thanked fans for their support and confirmed that they are recovering.

Sameera said that she and her children were focused on remaining positive even while in isolation. The star shared a fun video of the kids happily posing for the camera. She captioned it, "Keeping our spirits up. Thank you for the heartfelt wishes. How is everyone feeling today? I know there is a deep sense of worry and I feel you. The most sensible thing is to stay home, only step outside for essentials, be very alert, have your children play indoors and please do wear a mask."

Sameera Reddy made her last big-screen appearance in 2013 in the Kannada film Varadhanayaka. The same year, she went on to marry Akshay. Sameera is known for her roles in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Musafir, Race, Vaaranam Aayiram, Taxi No 9211, among others.