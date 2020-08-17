Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

Raj Chakraborty shared this image. (courtesy: rajchoco)

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine. "I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times," he tweeted.

The Bojhe Na Se Bojhena director and his wife Subhashree Ganguly are expecting their first child. Earlier, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and a few members of her family had tested positive for coronavirus, but have now recovered.

Actor-turned-BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had also contracted the virus recently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)