Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

Highlights
- "In home quarantine right now," tweeted Raj Chakraborty
- "Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too," he added
- "These are the trying times," he tweeted
Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine. "I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times," he tweeted.
Read Raj Chakraborty's tweet here:
I have been tested COVID-19 positive.— Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 17, 2020
My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times.
The Bojhe Na Se Bojhena director and his wife Subhashree Ganguly are expecting their first child. Earlier, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and a few members of her family had tested positive for coronavirus, but have now recovered.
Actor-turned-BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had also contracted the virus recently.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)