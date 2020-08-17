Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

"My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time," tweeted Raj Chakraborty

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty Tests Positive For COVID-19

Raj Chakraborty shared this image. (courtesy: rajchoco)

Highlights

  • "In home quarantine right now," tweeted Raj Chakraborty
  • "Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too," he added
  • "These are the trying times," he tweeted
Kolkata:

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine. "I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalised recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19, too. These are the trying times," he tweeted.

Read Raj Chakraborty's tweet here:

The Bojhe Na Se Bojhena director and his wife Subhashree Ganguly are expecting their first child. Earlier, Bengali actor Koel Mallick and a few members of her family had tested positive for coronavirus, but have now recovered.

Actor-turned-BJP MP Locket Chatterjee had also contracted the virus recently.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
raj chakrabortyRaj Chakraborty covid positive

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india