Filmmaker KV Anand Dies At 54, Allu Arjun, Prithviraj And Others Pay Tributes

Filmmaker and cinematographer KV Anand died of cardiac arrest at the age of 54 in Chennai. He was best-known for his work in largely Tamil films like Kana Kandaen, Ayan, Ko, Maattrraan, Anegan, Kavan and Kaappaa. He began his career as a photo journalist and started assisting cinematographer PC Sreeram in films such as Gopura Vasalile, Meera, Devar Magan, Amaran and Thiruda Thiruda. He received a National Film Award for Best Cinematographer in the year 1994 for his work in the Malayalam movie Thenmavin Kombath, starring Mohanlal, Shobana in the lead roles.

KV Anand made his directorial debut in 2005 with the film Kanaa Kanden. However, his breakout film as a director was the 2009 film Ayan, starring Suriya, which went on to become a huge commercial success.

Members of the film industry paid tribute to the filmmaker on social media. "Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman, brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember and missed . Condolences to the near, dear and family. Rest in Peace Sir," tweeted Allu Arjun.

Prithviraj remembered the filmmaker with these words: "Rest in peace K V Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! Heartbroken!"

"We've lost a wonderful creator. KV Anand sir may you rest in peace. My condolences to the family," tweeted actor Gautham Karthik.

Over the years, KV Anand collaborated with A-listers like Suriya, Dhanush, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also worked with Shankar for Rajinikanth's hit Sivaji.