Filmfare Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh And Arjun Kapoor's Prep Sessions Are All About Fun

Ranveer Singh with Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: ranveersingh)

Ranveer Singh, who is all set to host this year's Filmfare Awards, teased his fans with a video on Monday, which has glimpses from his prep session. The video also features Arjun Kapoor. In a segment of the video, the actor can be seen working with the team. Another clip features Ranveer Singh happily posing with Arjun Kapoor. Ranveer Singh can also be seen doing a handstand in the video too. Tagging Arjun Kapoor in the video, Ranveer Singh wrote: "It's on! Filmfare Awards 2022." Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh co-starred in the 2014 film Gunday, also starring Priyanka Chopra and late actor Irrfan Khan. The same year, Ranveer also made a cameo appearance in Arjun's Finding Fanny, which also starred Deepika Padukone.

Arjun Kapoor recently starred in Ek Villain 2 with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The actor's recent releases include the horror comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Before that he featured in Kabir Khan's 83. Last year, the actor also had a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors. He will also star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.