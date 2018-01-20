Filmfare Awards 2018: All You Need To Know About The Big Night

Highlights
- The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards will be held tonight
- Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are the hosts
- Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana will perform
Like always, Filmfare will be a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan is the host for tonight while there are several other performances to look forward to.
See Parineeti's preparation video.
.@ParineetiChopra is all set to rock the stage at the #JioFilmfareAwards.
Karan Johar, who has been hosting the Filmfare Awards from 2001 to 2017, will again be seen on the stage as a host tonight.
Take a look at what he has to say.
See how Shah Rukh Khan is prepping.
You'll also see Sunny Leone grooving to...yes, right Baby Doll.
2017 was indeed a very sad year for the industry as several iconic actors died. Ayushmann Khurrana will pay a tribute and will be seen singing few evergreen songs. He will be also seen performing a hilarious skit with comedian Sunil Grover.
