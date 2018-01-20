Filmfare Awards 2018: All You Need To Know About The Big Night

The stage is set, we have already put on our dancing shoes. Are you ready?

Updated: January 20, 2018
Filmfare Awards 2018: All You Need To Know About The Big Night

Filmfare Awards: Shah Rukh Khan will perform tonight. (Image courtesy: Filmfare)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards will be held tonight
  2. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are the hosts
  3. Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana will perform
The stage is all set. Our favourite stars are ready to delight us with their scintillating performances at the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards, which will be held in Mumbai, tonight. From Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh to the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan (also the host tonight), all are prepping for their acts for the big night. It seems like Parineeti wants her performance at the Filmfare Awards to be nothing but perfect. The actress was spotted practicing her steps on stage with a lot of precision. Parineeti will be seen performing to the title track of her 2017 hit movie Golmaal Again as well as Tumhari Pyaari Bindu's popular song Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahi while Ayushmann Khurrana will win your heart with his beautiful voice - we know all of this because Filmfare's official Twitter handle has filled up social media with some rehearsal photos and videos that definitely can't be missed.

Like always, Filmfare will be a star-studded affair. Shah Rukh Khan is the host for tonight while there are several other performances to look forward to.

See Parineeti's preparation video.
 
 

Karan Johar, who has been hosting the Filmfare Awards from 2001 to 2017, will again be seen on the stage as a host tonight.

Take a look at what he has to say.
 
 

See how Shah Rukh Khan is prepping.
 

You'll also see Sunny Leone grooving to...yes, right Baby Doll.
 

2017 was indeed a very sad year for the industry as several iconic actors died. Ayushmann Khurrana will pay a tribute and will be seen singing few evergreen songs. He will be also seen performing a hilarious skit with comedian Sunil Grover.

The trophy is placed.
 

