Film Producer Anil Suri Dies Of COVID-19 At 77

Anil Suri produced films like Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak (courtesy indianfilmhistory_official)

Highlights Anil Suri was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night

Later, he was put on ventilator

Last rites of Anil Suri were held on Friday morning

Bollywood producer Anil Suri, who had backed films like Raaj Kumar-Rekha starrer Karmayogi and Raaj Tilak, died because of coronavirus on Thursday. He was 77.

Anil Suri's brother, film producer Rajiv Suri, said he had fever on June 2 but his condition worsened the next day with breathlessness.

"He was rushed to the top hospitals, Lilavati and Hinduja, but both denied him a bed," Rajiv claimed.

"He was then taken to Advanced Multispeciality Hospital on Wednesday night. He had COVID-19. On Thursday evening, they said something is amiss and he was put on ventilator. He died around 7:00 pm," Rajiv told PTI.

Last rites of Anil Suri were held on Friday morning at Oshiwara cremation ground with four close family members attending it wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Besides Rajiv, Anil Suri is survived by two children and wife.

Rajiv, who had produced Basu Chatterjee's 1979 film Manzil, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, said it was heartbreaking to lose one of his favourite directors and brother on the same day.

Basu Chatterjee died in Mumbai on Thursday morning.