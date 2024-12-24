Film Auteur Shyam Benegal's Last Rites This Afternoon In Mumbai

Film auteur Shyam Benegal, the pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, died at 90 in Mumbai on Monday. The last rites of the director will be held in Shivaji Park Electric Creamatorium, at 2 PM In Mumbai today. The legendary filmmaker is survived by wife Nira Benegal and daughter, Pia Benegal. Shabana Azmi, who looked up to the director as her "guru", shared a post on her Instagram stories announcing the time of the cremation.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital, just days after he turned 90 on December 14.

His daughter Pia Benegal said her father was suffering from chronic kidney disease.

"He passed away at 6.38 pm at Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central. He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That's the reason for his death," Ms Pia said.

Despite having age-related predicaments, including frequent hospital visits for dialysis three times a week, Shyam Benegal was committed to his passion for filmmaking till the very end.

Shyam Benegal started his career as a copywriter, and made his first documentary film in Gujarati, Gher Betha Ganga in 1962. His first four feature films Ankur (1973), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976) and Bhumika (1977) made him a pioneer of the new wave film movement of that period.

He also served as the Director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) from 1980 to 1986.

Throughout his career, Shyam Benegal received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in cinema.

Shyam Benegal was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi seven times and received the V Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.



