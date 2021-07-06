Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat: A Heart-Wrenching End To Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's Incomplete Love Story

Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon on a poster (courtesy nupursanon)

Filhaal 2 is all about Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon's mohabbat, which remains an incomplete love story even in the sequel track. Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat is the second song in B Praak's love song series, featuring Akshay Kumar as Dr. Kabir Malhotra and Nupur Sanon as Meher Grewal. The first song Filhall, which released in November 2019, was a heart-breaking story of separation. In Filhaal 2, the makers have described Akshay and Nupur's incomplete love story as "the pain ends." The storyline of Filhaal 2 begins with Akshay Kumar trying to reach out to Nupur Sanon, who is now married.

Nupur Sanon's Meher Grewal, who is still in love with Kabir Malhotra, played by Akshay Kumar, finds it difficult to move on in her marriage but in order to do, she keeps pushing away Kabir's efforts of reconnecting with her. Filhaal 2 ends on a tragic note when Kabir Malhotra meets with an accident after Meher throws away a significant token of their love - a pendant.

Akshay Kumar shared the video with this message for his fans: "Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do... but Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours." Meanwhile, Nupur Sanon wrote: "This song will make you feel all those emotions and feelings that you've been hiding deep inside your heart!"

Filhall, which marked Nupur Sanon's acting debut, has over a billion views on YouTube:

Just like the first part, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat has been directed by Arvinder Khaira. Sung by B Praak, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat has been written by Jaani.