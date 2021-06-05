'Feeling Better About Myself': Mandira Bedi 'Restarts' Her Fitness Journey

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

We all know that Mandira Bedi is a fitness enthusiast and takes her exercise routines quite seriously. The actress, who started her 365-day fitness challenge last year, shared with her fans on Saturday that she is "restarting her journey and finding her path to true wellness again." Mandira, "after a long time," shared a post-workout picture of herself and expressed gratitude that her "body responds to exercises graciously." She wrote: "Arson baad, a post workout (timer) selfie. I'm feeling better about myself. And my food choices. And I'm thankful that my body responds graciously. It's not just about exercising every day. It's about being mindful of everything... I'm restarting my journey and finding my path to true wellness again. #insideout #onwardsandupwards #beginagain."

Mandira Bedi achieves fitness goals, one step at a time. Like earlier this year, she began doing handstands and expressed her wish to practice it without wall someday. "My #10aday !! A part of my routine every day. Sometimes 10, sometimes 20. And some day I hope I will be able to do a nice long one. With no wall. But no hurry. No pressure! Oh and I sped these up, only so as not to get into #," she wrote.

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.