Father's Day 2024: Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Throwback Gold With Dad Saif Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who made his Instagram debut earlier this year, shared a sweet post, honouring his dad and actor Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Father's Day. Ibrahim shared two throwback pictures featuring his dad. In the first picture, we can see the 23-year-old posing with his dad Saif and Ranbir Kapoor. In the second picture, little Ibrahim can be seen posing with his father. For the caption he wrote, "now and then.. happy Father's Day to my abba."

See what Ibrahim Khan posted for his dad:

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on April 30. He shared a series of pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing outfits from a popular sportswear brand. In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a green T-shirt teamed with beige pants. He completed his look with a cool pair of green sneakers. In another set of images, Ibrahim is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. Take a look at the post below.

In 2022, during an interaction with Film Companion in Cannes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her brother Ibrahim would make his debut soon. Sara said, "You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can't believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether it's is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly."