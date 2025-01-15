Father-Daughter Goals Alert: Raha To Ranbir Kapoor During Her Playtime, "Get Up Papa..."

Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha's father-daughter goals will surely melt your hearts. On Tuesday, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha were pictured spending quality time at a private sports practice ground. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was seen playing pickle ball on court.

Several fan pages and paparazzo accounts shared videos of Raha. In one video, she is seen falling on ground. Ranbir Kapoor quickly picks her up in his arms and rubs her knee. They can be seen talking, laughing and living the best of their time.

In another video, little Raha can be seen setting the mark. She can be heard saying in the video, "On your mark, get set go. Get up Papa, get set go." Ranbir Kapoor had to obey his daughter's commands and he joined her gleefully.

Fans showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Best father daughter bond of love and laughter, God bless." Another comment read, "Aww the way raha calling her papa so cute."

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir and Raha, along with their extended family, rang in the New Year celebrations in Thailand. Alia, her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared lovely pictures from the mega famjam.

In Alia's carousel album, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife's forehead while she is all smiles for the camera. Don't miss Raha's million dollar expression. The carousel also features Alia cycling on a beach, the trio posing from their cruise. In one click, the family can be seen enjoying a lovely sunset.

Alia Bhatt also shared pictures with mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, sister-in-law Riddhima Sahni and BFF Ayan Mukerji.

Alia wrote in the caption, "2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! Happy New Year all." Take a look:

On Christmas, the couple, along with their daughter, joined the Kapoors' annual lunch. Raha, who made her paparazzi debut last Christmas, delighted the shutterbugs by wishing them Merry Christmas. She waved and blew kisses at them as well. The video went crazy viral in no time.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra. The film had a lukewarm response at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with Vicky Kaushal will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.