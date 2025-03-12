Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar Reveals He Had A Knee Surgery After Suffering Meniscus Tear

Farhan Akhtar said, "Life's getting back on track"

Farhan Akhtar, who didn't hide himself from media all this while, revealed in an Instagram post that he had a surgery last December after he suffered a meniscus tear.

Farhan shared a picture of himself, standing on a rooftop. He's seen dressed in his casual best. 

Sharing the picture, Farhan wrote in the caption, "Life's getting back on track... Had a meniscus tear last year and a surgery in December to take care of it. Thank you Dr Vivek Shetty, for allaying any fear I had about the procedure and recovery.

Now, with the support of my awesome trainers @samir_jaura & @drewnealpt, finally beginning to pack some load onto the knee and start my way back to where I love my mind and body to be..
Ups and downs are all part of the journey. We got to keep moving. Let's go." 

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar-backed Superboys of Malegaon released in theatres on February 28. The film garnered praise from critics and the audience alike. 

Farhan has opened up about the time he met the real-life "Malegaon boys" in 2009. The filmmaker dropped a throwback post on Instagram, reminiscing the long journey.

Directed by Reema Kagti, Superboys of Malegaon revolves around a group of young boys, who channeled their big dreams of making cinema into a reality and how.

Adarsh Gourav plays the titular character of Nasir Shaikh while Shashank Arora portrays his friend Shafique Shaikh. Superboys of Malegaon premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. 

