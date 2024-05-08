Fardeen Khan Shares Pics From Heeramandi's Look Test. How He Became Wali Mohammed

Fardeen Khan in Heeramandi. (courtesy: fardeenfkhan)

Fardeen Khan, who played the role of nawab Wali Bin Zayed-Al Mohammed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, shared pictures from his look test for the series on his Instagram profile. Fardeen Khan captioned the post, "Sharing pictures from my Heeramandi look test. These shots landed me the role of Wali Mohammed and I was beyond excited to bring him to life. From the intricately embroidered sherwani to the timeless elegance of the accessories, every detail speaks to the depth and richness of the story Sanjay Leela Bhansali was about to tell."

In his post, Fardeen Khan also wrote about how he prepped for his role and the little details that added to it. For instance, the way he draped his clothes or the pearls that completed the look. "Getting into character involved studying the era's cultural nuances, perfecting the traditional attire, and embracing the persona's mannerisms. The layers of fabric, the textures, and even the way the sherwani drapes over the shoulders all contribute to the unique silhouette that defines Wali Mohammed's distinctive style. Each accessory tells a story: the pearl necklace, a symbol of sophistication; the finely crafted sherwani buttons, nodding to tradition, and the ornate chalice, which embodies the opulence and elegance of the era," wrote Fardeen Khan.

The actor who had a brief role in the series, signed off the post with these words, "I am very grateful to the creative team who made this transformation possible. Special thanks to our costume designer Rimple and Harpreet for curating these exquisite pieces and Mitakshara Kumar for her inputs throughout the process. Preeti Sheel, your genius crafted the perfect look giving the character that authentic touch. It was an absolute pleasure working with you and your team. Thank you Muskan Khan (hairstylist), you were a joy. " Tagging Eknath Paigude, he wrote, "our 29th rodeo together."

Check out Fardeen Khan's post here:

Fardeen Khan made his debut in Bollywood in 1998 with Prem Aggan. After which, he starred in films such as Janasheen, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Darling. He is known for his comic roles in movies like No Entry and Heyy Babyy, to name a few. Fardeen Khan was also seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.