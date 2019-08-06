Farah Khan Could Do The Dirty Dancing Lift Many Years Ago. Anyone Care To Try Now?

Farah Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan on Tuesday revisited her initial days in Bollywood in her latest Instagram post, to which she added an ROFL caption. Farah Khan shared a cutting from an old newspaper, featuring herself and her then dance partner Hemu Sinha, in which they recreated Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's iconic lift from the song I've Had The Time Of My Life from 1987 film Dirty Dancing. Farah captioned the post, "I dare someone to try this lift with me today." Farah Khan, who is in the A-league of Bollywood choreographers today, opened the door to some hilarious comments on her post. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and choreographer Marzi Pestonji volunteered - Jacqueline wrote, "I'll do it, I carried John Abraham once," while Marzi added, "I would love to give it a try."

Maheep Kapoor, who wanted an invite to the 'show,' wrote, "Call me when someone does try ! I want see." Shilpa Shetty and several others posted ROFL emoticons only.

Here's Farah Khan's post:

You can watch the OG track from Dirty Dancing here:

Farah Khan got her big break with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, in which she choreographed Aamir Khan and Pooja Bedi in the song Pehla Nasha - remember Pooja Bedi's Marilyn Monroe moment? Farah Khan carved a niche for herself with songs like Dhol Bajne Laga in Virasat, Chaiyya Chaiyya in Dil Se..., Ek Pal Ka Jeena in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to name a few.

Farah debuted as a director with 2004 film Main Hoon Na and she went on to make Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year.

Farah Khan has also featured on the judges' panel of several dance reality shows including, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Just Dance.

